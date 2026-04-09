Digi Yatra eyes international travel rollout after successful trials at Bengaluru airport

Digi Yatra, a decentralised digital identity platform used at airport entry gates to allow passengers to pass through using facial recognition, is set to expand beyond domestic air travel and is now targeting international flights.

The development comes at a time when the platform's domestic expansion is still ongoing. However, it seeks to move to the next chapter of its growth through an international travel rollout, after successful trials at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

According to a Times of India report, Digi Yatra has already conducted technical trials to test interoperability using electronic passports on routes such as Bengaluru–Doha.

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Trials conducted at Bengaluru airport Indigo, Digi Yatra Foundation, Bangalore International Airport and IATA conducted trials of the platform's service. These trials successfully demonstrated integrated international travel flow, according to a report by NDTV Profit.

The tests included ticketing, managing bookings and biometric technical trials, the report said.

Digi Yatra seeks to move beyond Aadhar-based onboarding The aim behind expanding the service is to allow passengers to move seamlessly across airports using a single digital identity credential. However, the current pilots do not cover immigration processes, which would require separate regulatory approvals and coordination with multiple stakeholders.

Alongside the expansion, Digi Yatra is also working to move beyond Aadhaar-based onboarding. The platform is currently dependent on Aadhaar for identity verification, but has now begun testing enrolment through electronic passports, TOI reported.

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DigiYatra service launched in Navi Mumbai, Jammu airports In February, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) announced the launch of DigiYatra at its facility, nearly two months after the commencement of commercial operations at the newly built airport.

With the launch, Navi Mumbai airport digitally joined the Civil Aviation Ministry's nationwide Digi Yatra rollout alongside five other airports across the country, PTI reported earlier.

Meanwhile, roughly a week back, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated Digi Yatra at Jammu and Srinagar airports, as a part of six passenger-centric initiatives, PTI reported. The rollout is aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, accessibility, affordability and overall travel experience.

An official told PTI that Digi Yatra will be used by passengers to move through various airport checkpoints, including entry gates, security, and boarding, using the face as a boarding pass.

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Digi Yatra CEO Suresh Khadakbhavi told Times of India in an interview that the platform seeks to move to tier-3 airports. Currently operational at 38 airports, the platform has largely covered Tier-1 and Tier-2 airports, he said.

Digi Yatra leverages facial recognition technology to enable contactless and paperless passenger processing at airport checkpoints, reducing wait times while incorporating robust data privacy and security safeguards, NMIA was quoted as saying by the agency.