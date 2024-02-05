Digi Yatra: No centralised storage, data saved in passenger’s own devices, government informs Rajya Sabha
The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that the personal information of a passenger is stored in the mobile wallet of the traveller, and there is no centralised storage of the information
