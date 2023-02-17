The passengers travelling from Terminal 2 (T2) of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will likely be able to use Digi Yatra system from April 2023, officials aware of the development told Hindustan Times on Thursday.

An official from the ministry of civil aviation confirmed the news and said, “Various surveys are being done to expand the Digi Yatra facility to Delhi’s T2, which handles 49,000 passengers daily."

“Detailed surveys have to be done before the infrastructure is set to install the facility at T2. Final communications between the airport operator and ministry are ongoing, official told HT.

"While the process of installation of Digi Yatra at T2 has caught speed, we expect the facility to be available for the passengers by April," he added.

Currently only passengers taking domestic flights from Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport are using Digi Yatra facility.

What is Digi Yatra?

Digi Yatra is conceived to achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT). With Digi Yatra, passengers data can be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at various checkpoints, including at security check areas.

Passengers can obtain Digi Yatra ID by sharing information such as their name, email address, mobile number, and specifics of an identification (Aadhaar, driving license, voter ID etc.).

The app is available on both Android and iOS phones and can be downloaded on any smartphone with Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iPhones.

Digi Yatra was launched in December 2022 and was initially implemented at Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi airport. Later an official said that the facility will be implemented at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad Airports from March 2023.

During the celebration of 74th Republic Day at Delhi's AAI-ATC (Air Traffic Control) services building, the AAI chairman had said, "Digi Yatra is an important step that we have been able to implement after 3-4 years of hard work. The AAI had been effectively involved under the ministry and with the help of private operators, we have made an ecosystem ready where software is made separately and hardware is kept at the airport so that passengers could have a faceless identification and travel faster."

"Whenever passengers come to airport, they go through security check at first, then at check-in and inside another security check at the boarding gate. At these places, they had to show their IDs and boarding cards. Digi Yatra has taken a huge step in implementing a seamlessly, paperless travel without these documents," the chairman had said.

How will Digi Yatra based facial recognition entry at airports work?

Firstly, registration need to be done. In case passenger has opted for Aadhar based verification, the identity will be verified online. On successful verification, facial biometric will be captured and stored in the Digi Yatra ID profile of the passenger.

However, if the passenger has chosen any other identity for creating Digi Yatra ID, verification will be done manually by Security personal and facial biometric will be captured and stored in the Digi Yatra ID profile. By this process the registration is complete.

In the next step, the boarding pass has to be scanned and the credentials are shared with the airport.

At the airport e-gate, the passenger has to first scan the bar coded boarding pass and the facial recognition system installed at the e-gate will validate the passenger's identity and travel document.

After this, passenger can now enter the airport through the e-gate. To clear the security and board the aircraft, passenger will have to follow the normal procedure.