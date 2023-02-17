Digi Yatra: Paperless entry at Delhi airport’s T2 from April; all you need to know
- Digi Yatra is conceived to achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).
The passengers travelling from Terminal 2 (T2) of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will likely be able to use Digi Yatra system from April 2023, officials aware of the development told Hindustan Times on Thursday.
