Starting today, 1 December 2022, the government has introduced paperless entry at selected airports to make air travel hassle-free. The airport will use facial recognition software termed as "Digi Yatra" for entry, which means passengers won't need to carry their ID card and boarding pass.
What is Digi Yatra?
Digi Yatra is conceived to achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT). With Digi Yatra, passengers data can be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at various checkpoints, including at security check areas.
Jyotiraditya Scindia launches Digi Yatra at Delhi airport
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today launched Digi Yatra in the national capital. In the first phase, it will be launched at seven airports. Today, it will be initially launched at three airports -- Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi followed by four airports namely Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada by March 2023. Subsequently, the technology would be implemented across the country.
Notably, it is presently being launched for domestic flight passengers.
Facial Recognition based passenger processing
Under the Digi Yatra, passenger can get a Digi Yatra ID by sharing minimum details like Name, e-mail ID, Mobile number and details of one approved Identity proof where Aadhar ID is not mandatory. This DigiYatra ID will be shared by passengers while Booking ticket. Airlines will share the passenger data and DigiYatraID with the departure airport
How will facial recognition-based entry at airports wok?
In case a passenger opted for Aadhar based verification, the identity will be verified online. On successful verification, facial biometric will be captured and stored in the Digi Yatra ID profile of the passenger. In case the passenger has chosen any other identity for creating Digi Yatra ID, verification will be done manually by Security personal and facial biometric will be captured and stored in the Digi Yatra ID profile. By this process the registration is complete
How to use facial recognition-based entry facility
-To use this facility, a one-time registration on the Digi Yatra app is required using Aadhar-based validation and a self-image capture.
-In the next step, the boarding pass has to be scanned and the credentials are shared with the airport.
-At the airport e-gate, the passenger has to first scan the bar coded boarding pass and the facial recognition system installed at the e-gate will validate the passenger's identity and travel document.
-Once this process is done, the passenger can enter the airport through the e-gate.
-The passenger will have to follow the normal procedure to clear the security and board the aircraft.
-There is no central storage of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). The passenger's ID and travel credentials are stored in a secure wallet on the passenger's smartphone itself.
