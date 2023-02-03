Digi Yatra, an initiative launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for a biometric boarding system using facial recognition technology, will be implemented at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad Airports by March 2023, an official statement said on Thursday.

Currently, three airports including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi have Digi Yatra facilities and provide passengers with contactless, paperless check-in and boarding processes based on facial biometrics. It has been launched on December 1, 2022.

The ministry stated that Digi Yatra aims at providing a seamless and hassle-free experience for passengers at airports whose main objective is to enhance the passenger experience by eliminating the need for verification of ticket and ID at multiple touch points and to achieve better throughput through existing infrastructure using a digital framework.

The project is under the implementation stage across various airports in the country in a phased manner.

It further informed that the expenditure on implementation of Digi Yatra is done by airport operators as the Ministry of Civil Aviation does not provide any budgetary support for its implementation.

“To give wide publicity to Digi Yatra, airport operators, and airline operators are doing in-flight announcements, publicity through boarding passes, providing help desk support, and displaying banners and films, etc. at the airports. Publicity is also being done through social media. Airports Authority of India (AAI) has awarded the work for the implementation of the Biometric Boarding System at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada, and Varanasi airports," the statement added.

The Digi Yatra app is a free app available for both Android and iOS phones and can be downloaded on any smartphone with Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iPhones.

The app allows for contactless identification, which cuts down on time spent at security checks, boarding gates, and airport entry points.

Passengers can obtain Digi Yatra ID by sharing information such as their name, email address, mobile number, and specifics of an identification (Aadhaar, driving license, voter ID etc.).

A Digi Yatra ID will be generated after this information is entered; it must be shared when purchasing tickets. The departing airport will receive this ID and the passenger data from the airlines.