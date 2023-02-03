Digi Yatra: Paperless entry at THESE 3 airports by this March
Currently, three airports including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi have Digi Yatra facilities.
Digi Yatra, an initiative launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for a biometric boarding system using facial recognition technology, will be implemented at Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad Airports by March 2023, an official statement said on Thursday.
