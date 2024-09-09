Digi Yatra services to make air travel more seamless, says aviation minister, as App expands services to 9 new airports

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced the expansion of Digi Yatra services to nine new airports to provide a seamless, paperless experience during air travel using facial recognition technology. 

Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Lok Sabha MP from Srikakulam Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced on Monday that Digi Yatra services will expand to nine new airports in the country.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader on Monday took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to make this major revelation about Digi Yatra services. His post states, “We are pleased to announce the expansion of Digi Yatra services to nine new airports in the country, enhancing the travel experience across India. Our commitment to integrating technology aims to make air travel more seamless and efficient for passengers.”

To ensure that Indian aviation maintains its significant position on the global stage, Kinjarapu said that the government is dedicated to unlocking the full potential of the aviation sector. “This initiative is a step forward in our broader vision to elevate the Indian aviation industry and deliver world-class experiences to travellers,” the post further reads.

What is Digi Yatra?

Hyderabad-based startup Dataevolve Solutions developed the Digi Yatra app to provide a paperless travel experience. It is an industry-led digital initiative coordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and owned by the Airports Authority of India and five other private airports.

Digi Yatra does not require physical verification of documents during air travel and uses facial recognition to verify passenger identities at various checkpoints, such as check-in, security, and boarding gates.

According to the Ministry of Aviation's official website, passengers no longer need to show their tickets or boarding passes and identity cards in physical form at many of the Airport's checkpoints since Digi Yatra uses "face recognition” technologies. This is possible because the ticket or boarding pass is integrated with the Digi Yatra-ID travel credential data.

The MoCA suggests that Digi Yatra service, which offers a seamless, contact-less, hassle-free, and paperless journey experience to every air traveller in India, will reduce waiting times and speed up processing.

