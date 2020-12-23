OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DigiBoxx: India's first indigenous digital asset management platform launched
DigiBoxx has free 2GB storage space and the file shared stays for 45 days
DigiBoxx has free 2GB storage space and the file shared stays for 45 days

DigiBoxx: India's first indigenous digital asset management platform launched

1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 02:15 PM IST Staff Writer

The platform provides an easy and secure way to store all the files in one centralised location.

CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant on Wednesday virtually launched India's first digital asset management platform DigiBoxx.

Kant also signed up for an account, making him the first user of an Indian digital file storage, sharing and management SaaS product that provides storage options for business as well as individual users.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: AP

FDI growth story to 'go well' in 2021 too

5 min read . 02:29 PM IST
The Cairn Energy case is the second high-profile retrospective tax litigation after that of Vodafone Group

Govt to study arbitration case award in Cairn Energy

1 min read . 02:28 PM IST
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

COVID-hit Anil Vij shifted from ICU to room at Gurugram hospital

1 min read . 02:07 PM IST
Sonamarg: A tourist rides a sledge on a snow-covered meadow after recent snowfall at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir.

Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir, dry weather to continue till Christmas Day

1 min read . 02:15 PM IST

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

The platform provides an easy and secure way to store all the files in one centralised location.

"This is indigenous innovation at its best. I have always maintained that the Indian tech industry can be globally competitive in all aspects and Digiboxx is such an example. It ticks all the rights boxes for India Inc's needs but also fills a gap for the MSME universe which is untapped," said Kant.

"I am hopeful that this is the beginning of many more such innovations by Indian startups aligned towards the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Our dependence on foreign SaaS products will soon be a thing of the past and Digital India will get a boost with such intuitive solutions."

DigiBoxx has free 2GB storage space and the file shared stays for 45 days, the company said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout