DigiHealth to invest in developing pharma supply chain, distribution

Photo: AFP
1 min read . 07:46 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • NDHM aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country
  • The partnership is aimed at digitizing the pharmaceutical supply chain for improving the availability and accessibility of medicines for patients

DigiHealth Technologies LLP, a wholly-owned entity of ABCD Technologies LLP on Thursday announced acquisition of AIOCD Pharmasofttech AWACS Private Limited (AWACS) and Pharmarack Technologies Private Limited.

The investment has been made with a view to develop a world-class pharmaceutical supply chain & distribution IT ecosystem and support the government’s National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).

NDHM aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. It will bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of Healthcare ecosystem through digital highways.

Both AWACS and Pharmarack have over the years created a digital ecosystem in the pharmaceutical industry downstream supply chain. ABCD Technologies LLP (to be renamed as IndoHealth Services LLP) was incorporated on 10th February 2021 as a limited liability partnership (‘LLP’) and has been reconstituted subsequently with the involvement of leading pharmaceutical companies (Alkem, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Lupin, Mankind, Sun Pharma, Torrent) in India.

The partnership is aimed at digitizing the pharmaceutical supply chain for improving the availability and accessibility of medicines for patients.

AWACS is engaged in the business of pharmaceutical data collection and market research focused on data analytics.

Pharmarack is India’s largest integrated B2B Healthcare platform that combines technology, analytics, logistics, and supply chain financing. Both AWACS and Pharmarack have an independent management team with strong governance protocols to ensure data privacy and neutrality. DigiHealth Technologies LLP will be run by an independent board and/or management committee. The initiative was supported by Transaction Square.

