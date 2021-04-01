DigiHealth to invest in developing pharma supply chain, distribution

Both AWACS and Pharmarack have over the years created a digital ecosystem in the pharmaceutical industry downstream supply chain. ABCD Technologies LLP (to be renamed as IndoHealth Services LLP) was incorporated on 10th February 2021 as a limited liability partnership (‘LLP’) and has been reconstituted subsequently with the involvement of leading pharmaceutical companies (Alkem, Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Lupin, Mankind, Sun Pharma, Torrent) in India.

