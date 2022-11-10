DigiLocker users can now store health records, link them with Ayushman Bharat account

Dr. R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) said, “Under the ABDM, we are building an inter-operable health ecosystem. The different applications from both the public and private sectors partners integrating with ABDM are helping expand the reach of the scheme to more users and adding more functionalities. DigiLocker is a trusted and popular app to access authentic documents. Therefore, it is a significant development as users would now get to use it as a PHR app and get the benefits of paperless record keeping."