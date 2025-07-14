Can banks be held liable for digital arrest scams? Top consumer court hears case

Rising incidents of digital arrest—an online scam in which perpetrators extort money from victims by impersonating a high-ranking law enforcement officialand threatening arrests and other legal actions—over the past two years have caused a huge of money being stolen from personal accounts, with attackers often being based in other nations. So far, most of these cases would take the course of criminal proceedings, coming under anti-money laundering, impersonation and other clauses under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. However, the NCDRC hearing could potentially set a precedent as it approaches financial crimes from the purview of a consumer and service provider, senior lawyers and industry stakeholders said. If the consumer court rules in favour of the users, it will pile pressure on banks to proactively investigate digital arrests. It would also have big financial implications for banks, since they would have to bear a part of the loss and partially compensate the victims of such digital scams.