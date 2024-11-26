Digital arrest scam: Alert SBI staff saves senior citizen in Hyderabad from ₹13 lakh fraud

Digital arrest scam: Fraudsters targeted a 61-year-old child specialist by telling him that he was under digital arrest and must not tell anyone about it, said a media report

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 07:53 PM IST
'Digital arrest' is a kind of fraud in which scamsters tell their target he/she is under 'digital' arrest and must remain connected to them through a video or audio call. istock
’Digital arrest’ is a kind of fraud in which scamsters tell their target he/she is under ’digital’ arrest and must remain connected to them through a video or audio call. istock

An incident in Hyderabad has come to light where vigilant employees at a State Bank of India (SBI) branch saved a senior citizen from being conned 13 lakh in a scam involving a so-called ‘digital arrest’.

According to a report by NDTV, fraudsters targeted a 61-year-old child specialist by telling him that he was under digital arrest and must not tell anyone about it.

Also Read | Vivek Kaul: Financial frauds evolve fast but it’s not as if we’re helpless

The senior citizen went to the SBI branch and told a bank staffer that he wanted to break fixed deposits to withdraw the money, the report said.

After noticing the tense face of the senior citizen, the staffer took him to the branch manager Kumar Gaud. The senior citizen told the manager he was planning to buy a property.

“When asked where he was buying the property, the customer said he had not decided yet. This made us more suspicious,” a bank employee told NDTV.

After this, he was told to return with a family member.

Also Read | How social engineering scamsters have weaponized fear to defraud victims

“We denied to transfer the money for three days,” an employee said, as per the report.

On his third visit, the bank connected him to 1930, the national helpline for reporting cybercrime, where he was told that there was nothing called ‘digital arrest’.

After talking on the cyber helpline, he breathed a sigh of relief and became convinced that he was on the verge of losing money.

Later, he told the bank staff that during his visits to the branch, he was on a call with the scamster.

Also Read | TRAI takes strong action to combat spam calls and SMS in India

Digital Arrest Case in Noida

Recently, a Noida-based woman was duped of 34 lakh in a case of “digital arrest” by cyber criminals who threatened her with fake notices by the Enforcement Directorate.

The fraudsters claimed that a parcel was being sent from Mumbai to Iran in her name containing five passports, two debit cards, two laptops, 900 US dollars and 200 grams of narcotics, police said.

According to Nidhi Paliwal's complaint, the fraudsters sent her a complaint via WhatsApp and asked her to send 34 lakh.

Paliwal said in her complaint that an accused also video-called her on Skype with the video switched off.

What is a 'Digital Arrest' scam?

‘Digital arrest’ is a kind of fraud in which scamsters tell their target he/she is under ‘digital’ arrest and must remain connected to them through a video or audio call.

They also tell their target not to reveal details about it.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDigital arrest scam: Alert SBI staff saves senior citizen in Hyderabad from ₹13 lakh fraud

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.55
    03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    664.60
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -36.15 (-5.16%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.