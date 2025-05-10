CBI conducts countrywide searches at 38 locations in connection with 'digital arrest' scam; at least five arrested.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting nationwide searches in connection with the 'digital arrest' scam.

The searches are underway in at least 38 locations.

Officials said that the searches are spread across West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states.

At least five, in connection with 'digital arrest' scam, reported PTI.

The CBI has registered multiple cases of digital arrests in recent months.

The agency conducted an in-depth investigation involving extensive data analysis.

On May 5, CBI arrested two more members of a syndicate operating a "digital arrest" scam, through which they allegedly extorted ₹7.67 crore from a victim.

The central investigating agency arrested four members of the gang last month during 'Operation Chakra V', they said.

Earlier this week, Mumbai Police’s digital "Rakshak" helpline successfully prevented five incidents of digital arrest scams.

In one of the cases, a senior citizen from Chembur narrowly avoided becoming a victim of cyber fraud.

The fraudster had made a WhatsApp video call posing as a CBI officer. During the call, he falsely claimed there had been large financial transactions from the senior citizen’s bank account, allegedly used for hawala operations.

On April 21, in a major crackdown on cybercrime, the Gujarat Cyber Crime Cell in Surat has dismantled an inter-state network of cyber criminals and arrested 12 individuals allegedly involved in multiple cases of digital fraud.