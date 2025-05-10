CBI conducts countrywide searches at 38 locations in connection with 'digital arrest' scam; at least five arrested.

"Cyber Cell Surat city, through an extensive search operation, has arrested 12 accused in connection with three different cases of cybercrime and digital arrests, from Jamnagar, Banaskantha and Delhi. The accused have been arrested in various cases. We have taken them on remand...interrogation is underway...we are also probing if they are involved in any other crime as well..." said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Cyber Crime, Surat, Shweta Daniel, while speaking to ANI.