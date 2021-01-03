Digital channels of Prasar Bharati record 100% growth in 2020

The Mann Ki Baat YouTube channel and Twitter handle have seen rapid growth in 2020, the government said with the latter having more than 67,000 followers and the former including regional language versions of different episodes featuring the PM’s address. Around 1,500 radio plays in different Indian languages are available across the DD-AIR network which are now being digitised and uploaded on its YouTube channels. Several hours of educational content and teleclasses are now available on the broadcaster’s YouTube channels in different Indian languages.