Digital competition bill will only make it to Parliament in winter session

New Delhi: The earliest the government can introduce the digital competition bill is in the winter session of Parliament, a person aware of the development said, reflecting unease among Big Tech firms over provisions seeking to change they behave.

The winter session usually begins at the end of November or in early December—a window considered necessary to complete inter-ministerial consultations.

The government wants to have extensive consultations on the bill so that adequate public and inter-ministerial consultations go into finalizing the provisions governing big tech firms, including search engines, social media networks and online retail firms.

Some of the provisions imposes certain “behavioural norms" on digital economy firms, taking the cue from similar laws in other markets, especially the EU, and these are of concern to Big Tech firms as they place curbs on the way they operate, said the person cited above.

The proposed law aims to prevent what is seen as anti-competitive behaviour. These include lack of neutrality of online retailing platforms that also sell their own products, limiting of consumer choice by bundling products and services, predatory pricing, preventing users of digital platforms from accessing third part applications and exclusive tie-ups that limit market access for business users of digital platforms.

The government intends to conduct extensive consultations on framing regulations on this even after framing the law.

A senior executive with a multinational digital economy firm said that it is too early for India to adopt an ex-ante or ‘forward looking’ law prescribing the dos and don’t’s for digital economy firms given that only about 5% of all retail transactions in India is online, unlike about 20% in the EU.

The executive also said that for the world's most populous country with a strong internet penetration, the threshold of 10 million users on a digital platform for designating a digital economy firm to be 'systemically significant' was too low.

An email sent to the ministry of corporate affairs on 12 April and on Wednesday seeking comments for the article remained unanswered.

The ministry has now extended the public feedback period on the proposed bill which was one month initially, by another month till 15 May.

As per the expert panel report on digital competition law, on which public feedback has been sought, a firm should be covered by the proposed law if it meets the twin criteria of financial strength and market spread.

These have been set at Indian revenue of ₹4,000 crore or global revenue of $30 billion, or ₹16,000 crore of gross merchandise value on e-commerce platforms, or $75 billion of global market capitaliation, along with 10 million end-users or 10,000 business users.

“Digital economy firms first invest heavily to build their customer base and try to start making profits subsequently. The proposed Bill seems to discourage this business model," said the executive cited above, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“Both business users and end-consumers have some valid concerns around the services of digital platforms but does an answer to that lie in putting more limitations on large e-commerce platforms? Perhaps not," said Amol Kulkarni, director of research at CUTS International, a non-profit, non-governmental organization working on public interest issues.

“It could have unintended consequences for both business users and end consumers of these platforms because there are no alternatives to these platforms."

"There seems to be a case for a middle path and digital economy firms need to consider and demonstrate how they can curb harmful practices in the sector proactively by way of self-regulation, and co-regulation involving other stakeholders. Only that can potentially convince the government of not coming out with a new law on competition," said Kulkarni.

A second executive, also from a large digital economy firm, who also spoke on condition of anonymity said that the threshold will discourage digital economy firms with 10 million end-users or 10,000 business users to seek investments from any large business.

This is because the combination of the investor's financial strength and the use-base of the digital entity will bring the firm under the ambit of the proposed law. This could reduce the valuation of the firm looking for investments, said the executive.

The existing Competition Act is ‘sector agnostic’ and can deal with any anti-competitive practice in digital economy as well, the executive said, while expressing concern that overlaps in the two could lead to multiple regulatory actions for the same lapse.