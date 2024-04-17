News
Digital competition bill will only make it to Parliament in winter session
Summary
- The government wants to have extensive consultations so that adequate public and inter-ministerial inputs go into the law governing Big Tech
New Delhi: The earliest the government can introduce the digital competition bill is in the winter session of Parliament, a person aware of the development said, reflecting unease among Big Tech firms over provisions seeking to change they behave.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more