Digital EMIs see new offline frontiers

Apart from facilitating EMIs for banks at point of purchase, Pine Labs, over the past year has also launched products such as ‘Instant EMI’ for smaller ticket sizes, which allow users to scan the company’s QR at merchant locations, and avail instant credit for basket sizes above ₹5000. It has already enabled 50,000 merchant touch points with its ‘Instant EMI’ product, and provides EMI solutions across 150,000 merchants in the country, at present.