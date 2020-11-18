Digital gold sees new demand from smaller cities

"Since the lockdown digital gold sales have grown by 2.5x.This is owing to - prices of gold increasing, after the lockdown; consumer shift towards digital, and individuals buying digital gold as long-term investments. During early days, top 50 cities contributed to almost 80% of the total value of digital gold sold in India. After two year this trend has steadily moved to smaller towns and cities, where 50% of total industry value of digital gold is coming from small towns," said Gaurav Mathur, managing director, Safegold, a platform which liaisons with online players to sell digital gold.