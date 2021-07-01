Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has evinced hope that a new cloud-based health information management system could be launched in the national capital by March next year.

The statement came after the Delhi CM chaired a review meeting on the status of high-tech Health Information Management System (HIMS) on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain attended the meeting.

The first phase of the HIMS initiative was supposed to be launched in August this year, but the deadline was deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Reviewed the progress of Health Information Management System (HIMS). We are creating the most modern health information system in Delhi. Due to Corona, there are some delays. Hopefully, it should start by March," Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.

Reviewed the progress of Health Information Management System (HIMS). We are creating the most modern health information system in Delhi. Due to Corona, there are some delays. Hopefully, it should start by March pic.twitter.com/V85aw33FXE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 1, 2021

Under its ambitious HIMS project, Delhi government plans to issue digital health cards with QR codes. These cards will contain medical data of holders including health checks, follow-ups, surgeries, medications and vaccinations.

The HIMS project will also include a phone application and a 24x7 call centre for patients that will help them access health-related information, fix consultations and get other medical assistance.

The Health Information Management System is likely to cover all Delhi government hospitals and dispensaries in the first phase. Central government hospitals and private hospitals are likely to be brought under its ambit in future phases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics