Digital health card possible by March 2022, hints Kejriwal after review meet

Digital health card possible by March 2022, hints Kejriwal after review meet1 min read . 04:40 PM IST
Although there have been some delays due to Covid-19, the HIMS project is likely to be launched by March next year, said CM Arvind Kejriwal
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Although there have been some delays due to Covid-19, the HIMS project is likely to be launched by March next year, said CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has evinced hope that a new cloud-based health information management system could be launched in the national capital by March next year.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has evinced hope that a new cloud-based health information management system could be launched in the national capital by March next year.
The statement came after the Delhi CM chaired a review meeting on the status of high-tech Health Information Management System (HIMS) on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain attended the meeting.
The statement came after the Delhi CM chaired a review meeting on the status of high-tech Health Information Management System (HIMS) on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain attended the meeting.
The first phase of the HIMS initiative was supposed to be launched in August this year, but the deadline was deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Reviewed the progress of Health Information Management System (HIMS). We are creating the most modern health information system in Delhi. Due to Corona, there are some delays. Hopefully, it should start by March," Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.
Under its ambitious HIMS project, Delhi government plans to issue digital health cards with QR codes. These cards will contain medical data of holders including health checks, follow-ups, surgeries, medications and vaccinations.
The HIMS project will also include a phone application and a 24x7 call centre for patients that will help them access health-related information, fix consultations and get other medical assistance.
The Health Information Management System is likely to cover all Delhi government hospitals and dispensaries in the first phase. Central government hospitals and private hospitals are likely to be brought under its ambit in future phases.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!