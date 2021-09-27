Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM) on Monday. The nationwide rollout of PM-DHM coincides with National Health Authority (NHA) celebrating the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Currently, over one lakh unique health IDs have been created under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), which was initially launched across six states and Union territories on a pilot basis on 15th August,

Digital health ID: Key things you should know

-Based on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity and other digital initiatives of the government, PM-DHM will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide-range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information.

- The key components of PM-DHM include a health ID - unique 14-digit health identification- for every citizen that will also work as their health account. The national Health ID will be a repository of all health-related information of a person. The health ID will enable access and exchange of longitudinal health records of citizens with their consent.

-This health account will contain details of every test, every disease, the doctors visited, the medicines taken and the diagnosis. This information will be very useful as it is portable and easily accessible even if the patient shifts to new place and visits a new doctor.

-The Health ID is created by using a person’s basic details and mobile number or Aadhaar number. Personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application, a Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), and Healthcare Facilities Registries (HFR).

-Health ID under NDHM is a free of cost, voluntary. Analysis of health data will lead to better planning, budgeting and implementation for states and health programs, which should be a big cost optimizer.

