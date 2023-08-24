Digital healthcare can be an effective preventive tool against diseases: Jitendra Singh2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 07:10 PM IST
The minister said, public-private partnership (PPP) model for healthcare services is the need of the hour, especially to put an end to the urban-rural divide in healthcare services
New Delhi: Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, on Thursday said that digital healthcare can be an effective preventive tool against a host of diseases ranging from lifestyle disorders like Type 2 diabetes mellitus to infectious diseases like Covid.