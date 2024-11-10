Digital India gone wrong: How Mizoram man used Gpay code to steal from petrol pump

A 23-year-old man in Mizoram was arrested for stealing money from a petrol pump by replacing its QR code with his own Google Pay barcode. He diverted 2,315 before being caught, having confessed to the crime after questioning.

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Digital India gone wrong: How Mizoram man used Gpay code to steal from petrol pump | Representational image
Digital India gone wrong: How Mizoram man used Gpay code to steal from petrol pump | Representational image(Bloomberg)

The push for a Digital India took an unfortunate turn after a Mizoram man used Google Pay to steal from a petrol pump this week. 

23-year-old H. Lalrohlua replaced the QR code sticker on display with his own Google Pay barcode and managed to deviate funds from three transactions before he got caught. 

According to the police a complaint was filed by the Mizofed petrol pump manager on Saturday evening. Authorities indicate that the payment sticker at the at Treasury Square fuel outlet in Aizawl was replaced by miscreants around 3:00 pm that day. 

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said the police had launched an investigation on the basis of their complaint. Lalrohlua was arrested on grounds of suspicion on Sunday and eventually confessed to his crime after a thorough questioning. He has no previous criminal record.

The accused printed his own GPay QR code and displayed it at the filling station by replacing the legitimate one displayed by the Mizofed. Khiangte said that the accused received 2,315 in three transactions through GPay and repaid 890 to one of the payees. The remaining amount was spent.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:10 Nov 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Digital India gone wrong: How Mizoram man used Gpay code to steal from petrol pump

