Digital India is now a way of life: PM Modi

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is in a sweet spot with its innovations in technology in the digital era amid times which call for solutions made in India and deployed for the world

The prime minister was speaking at the virtual inauguration of 23rd Bengaluru Tech Summit

The three-day event with the theme ‘Next is Now’ has over 270 speakers from various sectors, including biotechnology, e-commerce, information technology and deep tech.

PM Modi said digital India was launched five years ago and is no longer perceived as a government initiative. “Digital India has become a way of life. Particularly, for the poor, marginalised ,and for those in government."

He added that it was technology that aided efforts of the government during the pandemic-induced lockdown to disburse proper and quick assistance to the needy.

“Technology is the prime reason our schemes have transcended files and changed (the) lives of the people at such a speed and scale," he said. “Future is coming sooner than anticipated. In the industrial era, change was linear. But in the information era, change is disruptive."

He also said unlike the industrial era where there was a first-mover advantage, the information era has changed to ‘best-mover advantage’. "Anyone can build a product any time that disrupts all existing equations of the market," he said.

"Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global. It is time for tech-solutions that are Designed in India but Deployed for the world," he added.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, union minister for communications, electronics & IT, said while the pandemic has wreaked havoc the digital ecosystem has created many opportunities. He added that India is formulating robust policies to help play a key role in the country’s economic growth.

“We want to promote India as a big data economy," he said, adding that data will drive the digital economy and that centre will soon have a data protection law.

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not mean India in isolation. It means India as a major economy of the world becoming a part of the supply chain," he said.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa said one of the key goals of Karnataka is to achieve 50% market share of the national bioeconomy target of $100 billion.

