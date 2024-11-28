Digital infrastructure, interconnected Grid, & affordable data made India most attractive investment destination: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India's growing appeal as a global hub for emerging technologies, attributing this success to the transformative initiatives undertaken in recent years.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, Goyal emphasized how the launch of the Interconnected Grid, the Digital India campaign, and the availability of affordable data have played a pivotal role in revolutionizing connectivity across the nation.

"The launch of the Interconnected Grid and Digital India, affordable data reaching every corner of the country, and interactive connectivity reaching every household have collectively made India the most attractive destination in the world for artificial intelligence, data centres, and Global Capability Centers (GCCs)," the minister stated.

Goyal elaborated on India's progress in various sectors, particularly manufacturing and exports, which he said have gained significant momentum.

He noted that India is emerging as a quality-conscious nation, with its rising prominence in emerging sectors being driven by the establishment of an interconnected ecosystem.

"The speed at which the 5G network is expanding ensures that it will soon cover the entire nation," he added.

The Union Minister also pointed out that India's interconnected grid, with a capacity of 450-500 gigawatts, is among the most powerful in the world, further enhancing the country's infrastructure capabilities.

In addition to addressing India's advancements in technology and infrastructure, Goyal also touched upon developments concerning international companies.

He revealed that several NASDAQ-listed companies are expressing interest in delisting from the U.S. stock exchange and getting listed on Indian bourses instead.

On Tesla and Starlink's plans for India, Goyal clarified that he is not directly involved in discussions regarding these companies.

"To the best of my knowledge, there haven't been any discussions. Heavy Industries handles automobiles, while Starlink will be overseen by the space department," he said.

On India relation with US after Donald Trump takes charge as President, the minister noted a positive outlook for the trade relations between both the countries stating good friendship relation between PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump.

Goyal said "Our relations with the United States have got better and better every single year, as Mr. Trump himself is on record to say, my good friend, Mr. Modi and the confidence he has on the India relationship, India partnership have been expressed by him on many occasions. I'm looking forward to working with my counterpart in the United States".

The minister also noted that India continues to position itself as a global leader in technology and innovation. (ANI)