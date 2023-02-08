Digital lending companies met with MeitY. Is respite on the way?
NEW DELHI : Digital lending companies affected by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)'s sudden ban on 94 loan apps met with MeitY officials on Wednesday to discuss the issue, people familiar with the matter said.
