Digital news portals, online films, content providers now under I&B Ministry

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
OTT (over-the-top) platforms, including Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, etc & online news portals are now under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
The development was announced in a gazette notification on Wednesday
The Central Government issued an order on Wednesday, bringing digital or online Media, films and audio-visual programmes, news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
The Central Government issued an order on Wednesday, bringing digital or online Media, films and audio-visual programmes, news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Currently, there is no law or autonomous body governing digital content.
Currently, there is no law or autonomous body governing digital content.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
The development was announced in a gazette notification on Wednesday. The notification declared that the President has signed the order to include online films, digital news and current affairs content under the purview of the I&B Ministry headed by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Click on the image to enlarge
At present, the Press Council of India looks after the print media, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) takes care of the news channels, the Advertising Standards Council of India is for advertising while the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) monitors films.
Back in 2019, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar had stated that the Modi government won't take any step that may curb media freedom. He also said that there should be some kind of regulation on over-the-top platforms, as there is for the print and electronic media and films as well.