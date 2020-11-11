Subscribe
Home >News >India >Digital news portals, online films, content providers now under I&B Ministry
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph.

Digital news portals, online films, content providers now under I&B Ministry

1 min read . 11:18 AM IST Meghna Sen

  • OTT (over-the-top) platforms, including Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, etc & online news portals are now under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
  • The development was announced in a gazette notification on Wednesday

The Central Government issued an order on Wednesday, bringing digital or online Media, films and audio-visual programmes, news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Currently, there is no law or autonomous body governing digital content.

The development was announced in a gazette notification on Wednesday. The notification declared that the President has signed the order to include online films, digital news and current affairs content under the purview of the I&B Ministry headed by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

View Full Image
Govt of India (Allocation of Business) Rules amended to include digital or online media, films and audio-visual programmes, news and current affairs content.
Click on the image to enlarge

At present, the Press Council of India looks after the print media, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) takes care of the news channels, the Advertising Standards Council of India is for advertising while the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) monitors films.

Back in 2019, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar had stated that the Modi government won't take any step that may curb media freedom. He also said that there should be some kind of regulation on over-the-top platforms, as there is for the print and electronic media and films as well.

