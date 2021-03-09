Digital news sites challenge government regulations

It does not deal with the regulation of electronic content, except where there is cyber terrorism, sexually explicit material, child pornography, tampering, theft etc. involved. None of these offences are of any relevance to a digital news portal. Further, while sites can be blocked under in emergency situations on a government direction to intermediaries, there is no scope under this provision to dictate the content of news media portals. Section 69A, IT Act is only targeted either at an "agency of the government" or an "intermediary". Digital news platforms are neither.