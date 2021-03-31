Digital payments in India to account for 71% of all payments by 2025: report

“India’s journey of creating a digital financial infrastructure has been characterized by collaboration between the government, the regulator, banks and fintechs. This has helped to advance the country’s goal of enabling financial inclusion and also provided rapid payments digitization for citizens. The pandemic has further accelerated adoption of digital payments with many first time users adopting digital payments and significant uplift by merchants," said Kaushik Roy, VP and head of product management, Asia, ME and Africa, ACI Worldwide