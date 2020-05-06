Digital payments startup Mintoak raises $2 mn

MUMBAI: Merchant payment solutions startup, Mintoak, on Wednesday said it has raised $2 million in its pre-Series A round of fundraising led by Pravega Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund. Existing investors of the payments startup also participated in this round of fundraising.

“Amid the excitement related to the payments space in India and a plethora of startups in the ecosystem, what stood out at Mintoak for us was the VAS product roadmap to empower small merchants with enterprise grade tools to improve customers’ experiences and drive loyalty," said Vinay Menon, co-founder and partner at Pravega Ventures.

The Mumbai-based startup plans to use the funds to fuel its growth. The fintech firm relies on a cloud-native, modular, value added services (VAS)-led merchant payment portal offered to banks under platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model.

The company has signed up with five banks since its inception in 2017, including one of the largest banks in India and a leading bank in West Asia. It is in talks with various banks in South and Southeast Asia, the firm said in a statement.

“VAS is now at the center of the innovation agenda in the merchant solutions space. Our objective is not just to make digital payments acceptance easier but also to facilitate the ecosystem around the merchant’s business so as to really get the merchant to adopt and use full power of the digital ecosystem," said Raman Khanduja, co-founder and chief executive of Mintoak.

“Merchants previously did not expect their acquiring bank to do more than make sure card transactions went through without smoothly. They are now realising that digital payments are not just one-time transactions but rather opportunities to drive customer loyalty and optimise operations," he added.

Founded by former Visa professionals, Rama Tadeppalli, Sanjay Nazareth and Khanduja, the startup provides an omni-channel payments platform through its mobile application that accepts all forms of cash and digital payments, including debit/credit cards, BharatQR, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and message/ link-based payments. The platform offers a single window for these payments and provides reconciled statements to over 300 such users.

