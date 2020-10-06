Digital platform built to track Covid vaccine administration and movement: Govt

A digital platform is being built to track the Covid-19 vaccine administration and movement, from procurement to storage, to distribution to individual beneficiaries, the government said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, online training modules are also being developed for vaccinators.

While India is developing indigenous Covid-19 vaccines, the country is also in talks with Russia for its vaccine named Sputnik V.

“Russian vaccine has an agreement with an Indian commercial entity which has approached the Indian regulator for clinical trials and that the regulator has given some suggestions which need to be incorporated by the entity," said said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Over 8 cr Covid tests conducted

India has been focussing on increasing the testing of Covid-19. More than 8 crore Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far, out of which 80 lakh tests were done in the last week. As of Tuesday, the total tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 67,02,145 and the deaths touched 1,04,217.

“There is a gradual decline in daily new cases being reported in the country. The daily positivity rate is declining when compared to the previous week and that the new recoveries have exceeded the new cases reported in recent days," said Bhushan.

“Maximum recoveries were reported on 26 September with 93,420 recoveries in just 24 hours while maximum number of new cases were reported on 27 Sep with around 88,600 cases in a single day," said Bhushan.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 10 states account for 77% of total active cases, of which three states viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala account for 50 % of country’s total active cases. Analysing the trend of Covid cases reported in different states, Bhushan said that it is too early to take a call on Maharashtra and that there is a need to observe the state for a longer period of time.

As far as the Covid-19 deaths are concerned, 48% of total deaths in the country are concentrated in 25 districts of 8 states, out of which 15 districts are in Maharashtra, Bhushan said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday released National Clinical Management Protocol’ based on Ayurveda and Yoga for management of Covid-19.

“The protocol has been brought out considering the Ayurveda literature and clinical experience, empirical evidences and biological plausibility and also emerging trends of ongoing clinical studies," said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH Ministry.

Kotecha advised few general measures like gargling with warm water with turmeric and salt, steam inhalation, moderate physical exercises as well as dietary measures like drinking AYUSH Kadha or Kwath once a day.

“These are our traditional wisdom which we can use regularly. Various ayurvedic medicines like Ashwagandha and Guduchi and its dosage should be followed for high risk as well as primary contacts, said Kotecha citing preclinical and clinical studies conducted.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been studying Plasma Therapy for Covid-19 treatment but has not found much success.

“The study has clearly established that there is no benefit of plasma therapy in arresting mortality in moderate to severe cases of covid-19. Following a cue from it, we have developed horse serum, for which we have got clearance for clinical trial,"’said Balram Bhargava, director general ICMR.

In another development, the union health ministry on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to contain spread of covid-19 during festivities as festivals are round the corner.

