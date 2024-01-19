News
Digital, retail show there's life beyond O2C for RIL
Anirudh Laskar 5 min read 19 Jan 2024, 11:46 PM IST
Summary
- RIL’s profit beat the Bloomberg estimate of ₹18,080 crore, but weakness in the core oil-to-chemical business is proving to be a headache for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate.
Mumbai: Digital and retail carried the day for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in the December quarter, even as its mainstay oil-to-chemical business (O2C) remained under pressure. Despite lower crude oil prices and weakness in chemicals’ demand, net profit at India’s most valuable company rose 10.9% from a year earlier to ₹19,641 crore, as newer businesses found their feet.
