Digital, retail show there's life beyond O2C for RIL

Mumbai: Digital and retail carried the day for Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in the December quarter, even as its mainstay oil-to-chemical business (O2C) remained under pressure. Despite lower crude oil prices and weakness in chemicals’ demand, net profit at India’s most valuable company rose 10.9% from a year earlier to ₹19,641 crore, as newer businesses found their feet.

RIL’s profit beat the Bloomberg estimate of ₹18,080 crore, but weakness in the core oil-to-chemical (O2C) business is proving to be a headache for the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate. “Reliance’s O2C segment quarterly revenue fell 2.4% y-o-y to ₹1,41,096 crore primarily on account of lower price realization led by 5.3% y-o-y decline in average Brent crude oil prices," the company said in a statement.

The O2C business includes RIL’s refining, petrochemical plants and manufacturing assets located at Jamnagar, Hazira, Dahej, Nagothane, Vadodara, Patalganga, Silvassa, Barabanki and Hoshiarpur.

More than half of RIL’s overall revenues come from its O2C business. RIL’s revenues were 3.2% up year-on-year (y-o-y) at ₹2.48 trillion on a consolidated basis, beating a Bloomberg estimate of ₹2.32 trillion. Given the lacklustre sales in O2C, both revenue and net profit were lower sequentially.

In Q3, O2C revenue was down at ₹1.41 trillion, from ₹1.48 trillion in September and ₹1.45 trillion in the December 2022 quarter. This is primarily due to falling crude prices and weak chemicals demand. The average price of Brent crude oil was $84/bbl during Q3, which is $4.7/bbl lower y-o-y.

Demand for key chemicals derived from oil remained subdued as well. “Polymer prices declined slightly y-o-y with subdued global demand and volatile feedstock energy price environment…Polymer margins were down 4-17% on a y-o-y basis with subdued demand globally in a well-supplied market," RIL said.

“The O2C segment delivered resilient performance aided by operational flexibility and strong domestic demand. Staying true to its commitment to sustainability, Reliance has become the first Indian company to chemically recycle pyrolysis oil into circular polymers," said Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL.

However, driven by a growth momentum in retail and digital businesses, Reliance’s overall quarterly operating income rose by 16.7% year-on-year to ₹44,678 crore.

A JP Morgan report said RIL has operated at material negative free cash flows for the last three years, driven by spending in telecom. As that fades, with an operating income run-rate of $20 billion a year, Reliance is expected to deliver positive free cash flow for the next three years (despite elevated capex plans at new energy complex and in the retail business, and towards petchem capacity expansions).

Reliance Retail posted a record quarterly revenue at ₹83,063 crore, up 22.8%. It added 252 new stores, taking total store count to 18,774 with an area of 72.9 million sq ft. The extended festive season during the December quarter brought in record footfalls of over 282 million to Reliance Retail across formats, a growth of 40.3% y-o-y, propelling its net profit by 32% year-on-year for the quarter at ₹3,165 crore.

Revenue from grocery jumped by 41%, fashion & lifestyle by 28%, and consumer electronics by 19%, with an uptick led by festive demand.

“The business successfully executed ‘Bestival Sale’ during the festive period. Robust demand in festive categories, confectionary, snacks and dry fruits was witnessed during the period," said RIL.

Isha M. Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, said, “We remain resolute in our commitment to bring high quality products at great value to our customers with an engaging shopping experience."

For RIL, another major part of the revenue and net profit came from its digital assets business Jio Platforms Ltd. during the December quarter. Its revenue jumped 11.3% year-on-year to ₹27,697 during the December quarter.

“Jio has completed in India the fastest rollout of True 5G services anywhere in the world. Every city, town, and village in the country is now equipped with high-speed digital connectivity, which will usher in a new era of unparalleled digital accessibility and technology-led growth. The strong uptake of the JioBharat phone and JioAirFiber services has resulted in continued expansion of Jio’s subscriber base, contributing to the stellar growth numbers of the digital services business," said Mukesh Ambani.

Jio Platforms, which attracted significant global investments in 2020-21, and compete against the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime, continued the upward momentum during the quarter.

JPL’s net profit for the third quarter rose 11.6% year-on-year at ₹ 5,445 crore.

A growing appetite for entertainment in India has encouraged Reliance to enter into talks for a possible $10 billion merger of RIL’s media arm Viacom18 with Disney’s linear and OTT business in India. The deal, if consummated, will position Ambani as the number one entertainment business owner in India, with a market share of close to 40%.

On the telecom front, RIL said its 5G rollout accelerated the subscriber addition momentum and Jio continued to outpace competition with 11.2 million net additions in third quarter of FY24, while the engagement on Jio network remained strong, with total data and voice traffic increasing 31.5% and 7.9% y-o-y, respectively.

However, this may not be enough to drive the RIL stock, which ended down on BSE on Friday.

According to the JP Morgan report, in recent conversations, several investors have pointed to a lack of near-term catalysts meaningful enough to move the $230bn stock.

“The tariff increase could be one, but is still likely some time away," said the report.

A 9 January report by JP Morgan India Pvt. Ltd said that in the coming days, a higher upside (in stock price) can come from either a cyclical uptick in refining/petchem, or higher multiples for retail. Earlier, analysts at CLSA in their quarterly preview report had also said that Reliance’s profit could decline 5% sequentially due to fall in O2C earnings, despite steady performance across other segments.

RIL said that planned maintenance and inspection shutdown of some of the O2C units also impacted yields and profitability.

As a part of its plan to expand renewable energy footprint to meet its net zero ambition RIL is building mega green energy project in Gujarat.

“The New Energy Giga Complex is all set to be commissioned in the second half of calendar year 2024. I am confident that Reliance’s New Energy business will play a pivotal role in the global movement for adoption of cleaner fuels," added Ambani.