Digital rupee issued by RBI to help curb black money menace

Finance Minister has announced one new provision 'Deterrence against tax-evasion' in Union Budget 2022-23 to curb black money. Sitharaman said, "Presently, there is ambiguity regarding set off, of brought forward loss against undisclosed income detected in search operations. It has been observed that in many cases where undisclosed income or suppression of sales etc. is detected, payment of tax is avoided by setting off, of losses. In order to bring certainty and to increase deterrence among tax evaders, I propose to provide that no set-off, of any loss, shall be allowed against undisclosed income detected during search and survey operations."

