Digital Service Taxes discriminates against American companies, says USTR
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Google.

Digital Service Taxes discriminates against American companies, says USTR

1 min read . 06:42 AM IST ANI

The USTR will not be taking any specific actions in connection with the findings at this time

The US Trade Representative on Thursday (local time) said that the Digital Service Taxes (DSTs) discriminates against American companies.

The US Trade Representative on Thursday (local time) said that the Digital Service Taxes (DSTs) discriminates against American companies.

According to an official statement issued by the Trade department, "The U.S. Trade Representative has issued findings in Section 301 investigations of Digital Service Taxes (DSTs) adopted by Austria, Spain, and the United Kingdom, concluding that each of the DSTs discriminates against US companies, is inconsistent with prevailing principles of international taxation, and burden or restricts US commerce."

"The taxation of companies that engage in international trade in goods and services is an important issue," said Robert E. Lighthizer, Trade Representative.

He further said that countries should work together to find a solution.

While the USTR will not be taking any specific actions in connection with the findings at this time but it will continue to evaluate all available options, the department added.

