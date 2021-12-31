The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry is set to touch $55-70 billion by 2030, growing strongly at 10-12% CAGR from the $26-28 billion it is valued at in 2021.

The growth will be driven mainly by strong digital segments like OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms, gaming, animation and VFX, according to a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Boston Consulting Group.

As of 2021, television made up 33-35% of the Indian M&E industry, followed by print (22-25%), gaming (9-10%), OTT (7-9%), search and social platforms (7-9%), audio (5-7%), cinema (5-7%), animation, VFX and post-production facilities (2-4%) and out-of-home and other segments (1%).

Growth in digital is outstripping all other segments, much of it pushed by the pandemic. The number of hours spent per day per user on digital and video platforms has risen from 1.8 in 2018 to 2.9-3.2 in 2021. For television, this has increased from 3.6 to 4.3-4.5.

The SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) market is set to grow 51% to reach 90-100 million users by 2022 on the back of cheaper data plans and increasing internet penetration and touch $13-15 billion by 2030. The report estimates that data consumption has risen by 40-50 times since 2014 and the share of digital in total video watch time has quadrupled, as has the number of OTT platforms.

By 2030, SVoD will make up 55-60% of the total OTT revenue in India and AVoD the remaining 40-45%. As of 2021, the total SVoD users in India were estimated at 70-80 million. Investments in original local content will be key in the coming years, the report says. There has been a 60-70% rise in local language original programming between 2018 and 2021, and a 30-40% rise in investments in the same, which now stands at $600-700 million.

“The M&E industry has always been at the forefront of disruption and we will continue to innovate over the next decade. We will now need new answers, even on the most fundamental things like talent pool to run our companies and methodology for measuring the impact we are delivering to advertisers on our platforms," K. Madhavan, chairman, CII national committee on media and entertainment and president, the Walt Disney Company India and Star India, said in a statement.

