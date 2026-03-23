Govt plans digital tracking of companies' waste, credit trades

“The proposed overhaul of the EPR portal under the 2022 framework is expected to eliminate intermediaries and directly benefit recyclers by improving transparency and access. The digital platform will enable direct linkage between producers, importers, brand owners, and registered recyclers,” said Deepak Rungta, managing director at Rungta Greentech Ltd. "This is likely to reduce the role of middlemen who currently aggregate credits or facilitate informal transactions in the EPR market."