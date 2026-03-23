New Delhi: Seeking tighter oversight of India’s fragmented waste management ecosystem, the government has partnered with Deloitte India to build a unified digital platform to track, verify and enable trading of recycling credits across plastic, e-waste and battery waste streams, two officials involved in the project said.
Govt plans digital tracking of companies' waste, credit trades
SummaryThe move will hold companies accountable for collecting and recycling the waste they generate, while closing enforcement gaps, curbing fake credits, and shifting extended producer responsibility (EPR) compliance to a transparent, real-time, market-linked system.
New Delhi: Seeking tighter oversight of India’s fragmented waste management ecosystem, the government has partnered with Deloitte India to build a unified digital platform to track, verify and enable trading of recycling credits across plastic, e-waste and battery waste streams, two officials involved in the project said.