Digital voter ID card facility has received good response in Rajasthan

Digital voter ID card facility has received good response in Rajasthan2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 07:17 AM IST
- A total of 59.85 per cent of voters have downloaded online EPIC cards in Rajasthan so far
- Jaipur has the highest number of downloads in Rajasthan
Jaipur: The e-EPIC (electronic-Electoral Photo Identity Card) facility recently introduced by the Election Commission of India has received a good response in Rajasthan. According to officials, Rajasthan has become the leading state where people are using the facility, news agency PTI reports.
A total of 59.85 per cent of voters have downloaded online EPIC cards in the state so far, they added. At present, the facility has been extended to those voters whose names have been added to the voter list after January 1, Chief electoral officer Praveen Gupta said. He informed that out of 2.24 lakh such voters, 1.34 lakh have downloaded EPIC cards.
"Jaipur has the highest number of downloads in Rajasthan, where 28,565 voters downloaded their EPIC cards," he said.
On 25 January, EC rolled out the electronic version of the voters' photo identity card which can be stored on mobile phones and downloaded on personal computers. The e-voter card will be available in the PDF format and cannot be edited. The digital voter ID card can be self-printed and laminated by the voter when required.
Steps to download digital voter ID cards
1) Go to voterportal.eci.gov.in.
2) Create an account by entering the relevant details.
3) Log in and go to the menu which says 'Download e-EPIC'.
4) Enter your EPIC number or form reference number.
5) A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.
6) Now, click on 'Download EPIC.'
7) You will have to complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process to download the card if the mobile number mentioned on the card is different.
8) After updating the number through KYC, you can download the digital voter ID card.
9) If you’ve lost your e-EPIC number, you can check for it on voterportal.eci.gov.in.
10) The digital voter ID card can also be generated from the voter mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.
