Digital voter ID cards from today: 10 things to know

The Election Commission is celebrating 11th National Voters' Day (NVD) today and the theme this year is 'Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed'. President Ram Nath Kovind will be the Chief Guest at the national function being organised in New Delhi by ECI. The National Voters' Day is celebrated on 25 January every year since 2011, all across the country. The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximize enrolment, especially for the new voters. Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilized to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. During the event, the President will confer the National Awards for the year 2020-21 and launch ECI's Web Radio:'Hello Voters'.