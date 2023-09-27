New Delhi: Digitally skilled youth can harness the potential of technology to become entrepreneurs and wealth creators of society, minister of education and minister of skill development and entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, said on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pradhan presided over the signing of eight MoUs (memorandum of understanding) with IBM on digital skilling in emerging technologies.

During the event, the minister said that with its vast and youthful population, India stands at the cusp of tremendous potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"To harness this demographic dividend, it is crucial to equip the youth with the necessary skills to excel in today’s modern workforce," he said.

Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised that the collaboration with IBM represents a substantial step forward in realising the vision of a 'Skilled India' and in expanding the scope of digital skills training and skill development in cutting-edge technologies.

As part of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) inked on Wednesday, a comprehensive array of curated courses will be made available, aimed at empowering the youth in India with skills that are attuned to future demands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This partnership will concentrate on co-designing a curriculum and facilitating access to IBM's learning platforms, such as SkillsBuild. These resources will be leveraged to upskill individuals across various educational levels, and will include school education, higher education, and vocational training. The areas of focus will encompass emerging technologies like AI (including generative AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing, and professional development skills.

