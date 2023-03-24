‘Digitization is helping but has limits to what it can do’

If you look at the business model, what probably stands out is that the model remains resilient and fundamentally strong against all crises. If I look at the entire landscape, it is very difficult to find a business model having to go through so many crises simultaneously. First, it is predominantly rural and if you look at the larger ecosystem, whatever happens with the urban space does not affect materially the rural spaces too much. The second factor is that microfinance is predominantly gender-specific. When you talk about women, they are a far more disciplined class and that is a very big plus that we as microfinance companies have. A major part of the MFI industry book is out of the woods through writeoffs and other measures. Now everybody is trying to look at pent up demand as well as growth, specifically in the rural space. We are all looking at probably a 25-30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the next four to five years.