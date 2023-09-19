Digitization, new forms boost direct tax mop-up 23.5%3 min read 19 Sep 2023, 12:19 AM IST
Direct taxes collected so far, including the first two instalments of advance tax collections, show a 23.5% growth over the tax receipts from these sources a year ago
NEW DELHI : The government has collected ₹8.65 trillion in direct taxes up to 16 September after accounting for tax refunds, making up more than half of its annual target, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.
