DigiYatra app not working after update, says Ashneer Grover; other users report issues on Twitter
- DigiYatra app: Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor also highlighted a few issues regarding the app in a tweet on 3 February
Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover has shared an update related to DigiYatra app. Those who have been using the app received notifications to update it. But as per Grover, the app is not working after the new update. So, for all those flyers, who use this app to avoid a hassle-free and seamless airport experience, the billionaire has a suggestion to save last minute inconvenience. “Reinstall, re-register and then upload your boarding before going to the airport," tweeted Ashneer Grover.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×