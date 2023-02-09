Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover has shared an update related to DigiYatra app. Those who have been using the app received notifications to update it. But as per Grover, the app is not working after the new update. So, for all those flyers, who use this app to avoid a hassle-free and seamless airport experience, the billionaire has a suggestion to save last minute inconvenience. “Reinstall, re-register and then upload your boarding before going to the airport," tweeted Ashneer Grover .

“Hey DigiYatra users ! The app won’t work after new update. (You won’t be able to share the uploaded boarding pass). Reinstall, re-register and then upload your boarding before going to the airport. Save yourself last minute inconvenience," Grover tweeted tagging Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Replying to Grover's tweet, one user wrote, “Exactly what I faced a while ago ... I wonder why every Govt. apps becomes inconvenience after a while..."

“After everything was setup inside the app, @BLRAirport digiYatra gates are not working. Surprising both gate 4 and 9 with 3 entries within each gate are malfunctioning," read another tweet.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor also highlighted a few issues regarding the app in a tweet on 3 February.

“Dear #DigiYatra team / @MoCA_GoI. Trying to help some friends enroll in Digiyatra. Two issues faced: 1. Digiyatra is not available on the iOS or Google stores outside India, though Digilocker is. 2. Getting this error since last evening on Digiyatra when trying to add identity," he tweeted.

The DigiYatra biometric boarding system is being rolled out at full scale for all domestic airlines in a phased manner, covering checkpoints for domestic travel.

Passengers can download the app on Android and iOS platforms and register with their ID and image on their phones.

To use this facility, one-time registration is required to be done on the 'DigiYatra' App through an Aadhar-based validation and a self-image capture.

A Digi Yatra ID will be generated which must be shared when purchasing tickets. The departing airport will receive this ID and passenger data from the airlines.

While travelling through the airport, the system will recognise the passenger by capturing his face and he will be allowed to enter without showing any document.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to launch the 'DigiYatra' service at three more of its Airports -- in Pune, Vijayawada and Kolkata in the next phase by March 2023.