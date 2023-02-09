Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover has shared an update related to DigiYatra app. Those who have been using the app received notifications to update it. But as per Grover, the app is not working after the new update. So, for all those flyers, who use this app to avoid a hassle-free and seamless airport experience, the billionaire has a suggestion to save last minute inconvenience. “Reinstall, re-register and then upload your boarding before going to the airport," tweeted Ashneer Grover.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}