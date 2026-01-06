DigiYatra down? Mumbai, Delhi airport passengers flag ‘major chaos’

DigiYatra users on Tuesday flagged issues with the app at Mumbai and Delhi airports, reporting chaos at Terminal 1 of both places and alleging that the systems were not working there.

In a post on X, a user Vikas Khemani alleged that DigiYatra, which is designed to grant easy airport entry, was not recognising registered faces at Terminal 1 of Mumbai Airport.

“Major chaos T1 Mumbai airport. Digi Yatra not recognising registered face, giving message already late for flight which is 1.5 hours later..etc.. Pl attend. Thank you,” he wrote, tagging DigiYatra's official account.

A similar issue was also reported by another user on X from the Delhi Airport.

Advertisement

“DigiYatra not working for #NMI Navi Mumbai destination at Delhi Terminal 1 . Kindly resolve,” the user named ‘Deeps’ shared on X, tagging DGCA, Airports Authority of India, Delhi Airport and former aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's official accounts.

DigiYatra, Delhi Airport respond DigiYatra and Delhi Airport both addressed the concerns on the complainants' posts.

Advertisement

“Dear Vikas, we understand your concern. Please share your detailed feedback along with a screenshot of the error screen (if available) via DM so we can review this and forward it to the concerned team for necessary action,” DigiYatra wrote on Khemani's post.

It was not clear immediately what exactly the glitch was.

Delhi Airport in a separate reply responded to the other passenger.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to you. We request you to share your flight details along with your contact number via DM for us to look into it,” it wrote.

Livemint could not independently verify the allegations.

DigiYatra also clarified that its services were not available at the Navi Mumbai Airport.

“Digi Yatra services are currently not enabled at Navi Mumbai International Airport, as the rollout is being implemented in a phased manner. We are working towards expansion and will keep users informed,” it said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi Airport issues advisory as dense fog disrupts flights

Facial recognition glitch at Mumbai Airport On Monday, a user on Instagram shared that DigiYatra denied access to him and his identical twin brother as it failed to recognise their faces at Mumbai Airport.

“I am at the airport with my twin brother. We have both registered in DigiYatra. See the magic of DigiYatra. It says 'Access denied' because more than one person found with the same face,” the person said in a video on Instagram.

Also Read | Digi Yatra to expand to 41 airports by 2025 end: CEO Khadakbhavi

The video quickly gained traction with netizens sharing hilarious views. “Sita and Gita were not included in the training model for this AI,” one person commented.

DigiYatra also responded to the alleged glitch, saying, “Dear Prashant, we appreciate you for highlighting this. We've reached out to you via DM with more details to assist further.”