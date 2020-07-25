BHOPAL : Former Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh - Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath on Saturday wished incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan who tested positive for coronavirus, a speedy recovery.

"Got to know that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is unwell. Pray to god for his quick recovery," Kamal Nath said in a tweet.

Digvijaya Singh, while wishing a speedy recovery for Chouhan also said that he should have taken care of social distancing.

"Pained that Shivraj Jee...you got corona infection. May god heal you soon. You should have taken care of social distancing which you did not. Bhopal Police had filed an FIR against me, how would have they done that against you. Going forward please take care," tweeted Digvijaya Singh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I was having COVID-19 symptoms. After the test, my report came back positive. I appeal to all my friends that whoever has come in contact with me, should get their corona test done. Those who came in close contact with me should quarantine," he said in a tweet.

The 61-year-old chief minister said he is following all guidelines and has quarantined himself as per the advice of doctor. He also appealed to people of the state to be careful.

"I made all possible effort to avoid corona but people used to meet me for various issues," said Chouhan in a series of tweets.

The Chief Minister stated he has been reviewing the coronavirus situation every evening since March 25. "I will now try to review Corona situation through video conferencing as possible," he said.

According to latest data from Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 7,553 active cases of coronavirus with 17,866 cured/migrated/discharged and 791 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated