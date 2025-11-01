Dil ki baat! PM Modi interacts with young friends who overcame congenital heart conditions | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chhattisgarh on Saturday and took part in the 'Dil Ki Baat' programme, where he interacted with 2500 children successfully treated of congenital heart diseases in the 'Gift of Life' ceremony at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “During my Chhattisgarh visit, I met my young friends who have been successfully treated for congenital heart ailments. Their spirit is truly inspiring.”

Nava Raipur, Nov 01 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child treated for heart disease during the ‘Dil Ki Baat’ programme at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Nava Raipur on Saturday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo)

Speaking at various events in Chhattisgarh, Modi also said India has always been a first responder in global crises, adding that the nation has always been a reliable partner in providing assistance, PTI reported.

In his address at the 'Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav' in Nava Raipur to mark the 25th anniversary celebration of the formation of Chhattisgarh, Modi hailed the state's growth journey and said the seed sown 25 years ago has grown into a "vat vriksh" (banyan tree) of development.

Modi said he was deeply satisfied that Chhattisgarh was breaking free from the clutches of Naxal violence, which had caused immense suffering to the state for over five decades. “For 50 years, the people here suffered unbearable pain (because of Naxalism). Those who show off the Constitution and shed crocodile tears in the name of social justice have committed injustice to you for vested interests,” he said.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Shanti Shikhar centre for spiritual learning and meditation of Brahma Kumaris in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur, Modi said his government’s mantra is to ensure the country’s development through the development of the states.

“Whenever a crisis arises anywhere in the world today, whenever a disaster strikes, India steps forward as a reliable partner to provide help. India is always the first responder,” Modi said.

“We are those who see Shiva in every living being,” he said.

“In our tradition, every religious ritual concludes with the proclamation that may the world prosper and may goodwill prevail among all beings,” he added.

Guided by the mantra that the development of the state leads to the development of the nation, the government is engaged in the Viksit Bharat mission to make India developed, Modi said.

Modi inaugurated 12 new Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) blocks across nine districts in Chhattisgarh. He also released an installment of ₹1,200 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) to benefit three lakh people.

