Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the Parliament on Wednesday amid attacks by the opposition parties over the Hindenberg-Adani row and other issues. Replying to the Motion of Thanks Debate in Parliament, PM Modi said, "I was watching yesterday. After the speeches of a few people, some people were happily saying, 'Ye hui na baat'."

"Maybe they slept well and could not wake up (on time). For them it has been said, 'Ye keh keh ke hum dil ko behla rahe hain, wo ab chal chuke hain, wo ab aa rahe hain'", PM Modi said.

The prime minister has also slammed the Opposition leaders for insulting the President of India and said that some leaders displayed hatred against the Scheduled Tribes.

PM Modi also said that those pained by India's progress must introspect. He said the world was seeing its prosperity in India’s growth story but a few "frustrated" persons were not ready to accept the achievements of the nation.

PM Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.

The prime minister said India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country's growth.

"But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India’s growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians," Modi said, targeting the Opposition.

He said President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament was an inspiration for everyone.

"I extend my thanks to the President's Address. I got the opportunity earlier also. But this time, along with thanks, I also want to greet her. In her visionary address, the President guided us and crores of Indians. Her presence as the Head of the Republic is historic as well as inspiring for the daughters and sisters of the country," PM Modi said.

"The President has enhanced the pride of the tribal community. Today, after several years of independence, there is a sense of pride in the tribal community and an increase in their self-confidence. This nation and House are grateful to her for this," he added.

Raising slogans, members of the BRS, Left parties and some members of the Congress walked out of Lok Sabha in protest as PM Modi was speaking.