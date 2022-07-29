Dilip Chabbria booked under money laundering case by Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate(ED) conducted raids at the car designer's premises and filed a money laundering case against car designer Dilip Chhabria on Thursday.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Dilip Chhabria, a well-known name in the automotive industry came into deep water when Enforcement Directorate(ED) conducted raids at the car designer's premises and filed a money laundering case on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Dilip Chhabria, a well-known name in the automotive industry came into deep water when Enforcement Directorate(ED) conducted raids at the car designer's premises and filed a money laundering case on Thursday.
The raids were conducted at six premises that were linked to Dilip Chhabria in Mumbai and Pune. Afterward, the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case based on basis of cases registered against Chhabria by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, as per sources.
The raids were conducted at six premises that were linked to Dilip Chhabria in Mumbai and Pune. Afterward, the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case based on basis of cases registered against Chhabria by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, as per sources.
Way back in December 2020, Mumbai Police arrested Dilip Chhabria for his allegedly involved in cheating and forgery for financing. It was found by the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police that DC automotive owner had allegedly availed loans from Non-Banking Financial Companies by claiming himself as customers to purchase some DC sports vehicles, founded Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit. Later, the company defaulted on repayment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Way back in December 2020, Mumbai Police arrested Dilip Chhabria for his allegedly involved in cheating and forgery for financing. It was found by the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police that DC automotive owner had allegedly availed loans from Non-Banking Financial Companies by claiming himself as customers to purchase some DC sports vehicles, founded Mumbai Police's Crime Intelligence Unit. Later, the company defaulted on repayment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A total of three cases are registered against Dilip Chhabria. Two of them were by the Crime Intelligence Unit and one by the Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police. It all started when Mumbai Police got a tip about the company's forgery from its customer, who owned a DC Avanti in Tamil Nadu. After being fined for a traffic violation he found that his vehicle has been registered in Haryana as well. After further enquire the car owner revealed that his vehicle was registered with two RTOs. After inquiry it was found that almost 90 such vehicles were registered under two RTOs.
A total of three cases are registered against Dilip Chhabria. Two of them were by the Crime Intelligence Unit and one by the Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police. It all started when Mumbai Police got a tip about the company's forgery from its customer, who owned a DC Avanti in Tamil Nadu. After being fined for a traffic violation he found that his vehicle has been registered in Haryana as well. After further enquire the car owner revealed that his vehicle was registered with two RTOs. After inquiry it was found that almost 90 such vehicles were registered under two RTOs.
Post the company's involvement in this money laundering scam, DC used to be a well-acclaimed name in the field of modified vehicles. Dilip Chhabaria established his company in 1993. His company cars, with a trademark 'DC' design, became popular when several celebrities turned into regular customers. He also brought India's own first sports car in 2016 as 'DC Avanti' after being certified by the Automotive Research Association of India(ARAI).
Post the company's involvement in this money laundering scam, DC used to be a well-acclaimed name in the field of modified vehicles. Dilip Chhabaria established his company in 1993. His company cars, with a trademark 'DC' design, became popular when several celebrities turned into regular customers. He also brought India's own first sports car in 2016 as 'DC Avanti' after being certified by the Automotive Research Association of India(ARAI).