Dilip Chabbria booked under money laundering case by Enforcement Directorate

A total of three cases are registered against Dilip Chhabria. Two of them were by the Crime Intelligence Unit and one by the Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police. It all started when Mumbai Police got a tip about the company's forgery from its customer, who owned a DC Avanti in Tamil Nadu. After being fined for a traffic violation he found that his vehicle has been registered in Haryana as well. After further enquire the car owner revealed that his vehicle was registered with two RTOs. After inquiry it was found that almost 90 such vehicles were registered under two RTOs.