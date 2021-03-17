Former union minister, who had tested positive for Covid, passes away

Former union minister, who had tested positive for Covid, passes away1 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Former Union Minister Dilip Gandhi passed away on Wednesday morning. The 70-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi.
Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu took to Twitter to express his grief.
Dilip Gandhi was three-time MP from Ahmednagar constituency. He was Union Minister of State, Ministry of Shipping from 29 January 2003 to 15 March 2004.
In 2014, Gandhi was re-elected with a margin of more than 200,000 votes in 2014.
