Dilip Kumar hospitalised due to breathlessness, health details awaited

Dilip Kumar hospitalised due to breathlessness, health details awaited

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar
1 min read . 06 Jun 2021 Staff Writer

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was having breathing issues since past few days, said his wife Saira Banu.

He is under the care of a team of senior doctors, Cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale and Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar, at the hospital.

More details awaited

