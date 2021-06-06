Dilip Kumar hospitalised due to breathlessness, health details awaited

Dilip Kumar is under the care of a team of senior doctors, Cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale and Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar, at the hospital.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was having breathing issues since past few days, said his wife Saira Banu.

More details awaited

