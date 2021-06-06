Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Dilip Kumar kept under oxygen support in ICU, condition stable: Hospital

Dilip Kumar kept under oxygen support in ICU, condition stable: Hospital

Premium
Dilip Kumar
1 min read . 06 Jun 2021 Edited By Aparna Banerjea

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing 'episodes of breathlessness'

Legendary yesteryear actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and kept on oxygen support in ICU ward, the doctor treating him said on Sunday evening.

Legendary yesteryear actor Dilip Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and kept on oxygen support in ICU ward, the doctor treating him said on Sunday evening.

"His condition is stable,"Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"His condition is stable,"Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning after experiencing "episodes of breathlessness".

Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, around 8.30 AM, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said.

"He was unwell today morning and had breathlessness. He is now here at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigations," Banu told PTI.

According to an update posted on Kumar's official Twitter handle, the actor has been admitted to the medical facility for routine tests and investigations.

"Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He's had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe," the tweet read.

The screen icon was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Kumar, who made acting debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including "Kohinoor", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", "Ram Aur Shyam", among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!